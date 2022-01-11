iHeartRadio

Townhouse fire in Saint John, N.B. displaces 16 people

image.png

The Canadian Red Cross says 16 people, including 12 children, are being assisted after a fire in Saint John, N.B. Monday evening.

The organization says the fire damaged two of eight units in the MacLaren Boulevard townhouse complex.

There are no reports of injuries.

Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and meals for a couple and seven children from one unit and a couple with five children from the adjacent unit.

12