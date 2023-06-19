Townhouse flare up under investigation: Regina fire
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
Fire trucks were on scene at an east Regina townhouse after a small fire was reported.
Sunday morning saw units of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) respond to a blaze on the 3800 block of Dewdney Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.
One person was forced to leave their home along with their pet.
The fire was contained to just one unit, according to RFPS.
Regina police also responded in support of the firefighters.
The incident will be under investigation.
Crews responded to a fire in a townhouse on the 3800 Blk of Dewdney Ave. East shortly before 10:30am. Lone occupant and pet safely exited the home. Fire was contained to the one unit and will be under investigation. #yqr pic.twitter.com/lt2T1MdWm2— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) June 18, 2023
