Township of Oro-Medonte looks to residents to plan future
The Township of Oro-Medonte is asking for the public’s help as staff and council work to plan the region's future.
Staff are currently working on the town's strategic plan for 2024-2027. However they want to hear from residents beforehand on their thoughts on a number of different topics.
"As residents and business owners, your thoughts and perspective are extremely important," Mayor Randy Greenlaw said in a news release. "I personally encourage all community members to find a few minutes to complete the strategic plan questionnaire - your feedback is very much appreciated."
A questionnaire has been posted with resident asked to submit their feedback for what priorities matter to them in the coming years.
To complete the questionnaire click here.
