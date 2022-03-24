Toxic drug leading to rise in overdoses may not respond to naloxone: B.C. health authorities

B.C. health authorities issued an alert after rising overdoses in one community appeared to be partially caused by a substance that may not respond to naloxone.

Northern Health and First Nations Health Authority shared the warning Thursday, saying an increase in overdoses was recorded in Fort St. John.

The substances linked to the overdoses are "blue meth," "green heroin," and "speed bennys." Reports suggest the blue meth and green heroin were mixed with antifreeze, which could lead to seizures, the health authorities said.

Speed bennys, meanwhile, are a combination of benzodiazepines and an amphetamine. Officials said the substance might not respond to naloxone and anyone who witnesses an overdose should "give one rescue breath every five seconds" until emergency crews arrive.

"These substances are highly toxic, cause heavy and prolonged sedation, and require more naloxone to reverse," a statement from the health authorities said.

"Overdoses are happening when the substances are smoked or injected."

In the warning, the health authorities urged people not to use alone and to use an overdose prevention site, if possible.

Last year was the deadliest year on record in B.C.'s overdose crisis. While fentanyl and its analogues were detected in 84 per cent of all 2021 illicit drug deaths, officials said most people have had cocaine, methamphetamine/amphetamine or other opioids in their system when they died.