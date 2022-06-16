Toxic drugs found in northern B.C. could cause prolonged sedation, memory loss: alert

A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm after seeing an uptick in sudden overdoses caused by highly toxic substances found in two northern communities.

Northern Health issued toxic drug alerts for Smithers and Prince George on Thursday.

Officials said a burgundy substance with a chunky, dense texture is being sold as down in Smithers while a light pink or bright neon pink substance is being sold as down in Prince George.

According to the health authority, both substances can lead to "prolonged sedation and memory loss," adding that sudden overdoses are occurring both when the substances are smoked and when they're injected.

Northern Health's latest alert comes just two days after it issued a toxic drug alert for Quesnel, after discovering a substance with a similar description to the one found in Smithers.

The health authority is warning drug users not to use alone and not to mix drugs with other substances, including alcohol.

It's also urging them to carry naloxone, and to test a small amount first and go slow.

Last month, Interior Health announced it would send toxic drug alerts to its residents through a text messaging system.

Anyone can sign up to receive the text alerts, which are meant to prevent drug poisonings and deaths by providing up-to-date information on the local supply and resources for those who need them.

Other health authorities, including Northern Health, are expected to have this alert system in place sometime this summer.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk