Fire that caused toxic smoke alert in east-central Alberta out
An alert asking residents in an east-central Alberta county to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke was cancelled Tuesday evening.
The County of Minburn asked people to head indoors and to close all windows and doors due to toxic smoke that was being produced by an out-of-control crude-oil fire 23 kilometres southeast of Mannville.
At 7:06 p.m., the county cancelled the alert after emergency crews brought the fire at an oil-lease site under control, saying it was no longer producing toxic smoke.
The fire was extinguished at 9 p.m., according to the fire department.
The alert had been in effect for people between Highway 41 and Highway 870, south of Vermillion or Innisfree, and north of Wainwright.
The Village of Mannville is located 155 kilometres east of Edmonton on Highway 16.
The warning had been broadcast at 5:17 p.m. via the Alberta Emergency Alert app, on TV and through push alerts.
-
Guelph police say investigation ongoing at Preservation ParkPolice tape was blocking the entrance of Preservation Park as Guelph police conducted an investigation Friday.
-
NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigationNHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
-
CTV Calgary's top five stories for January 2024At CTV Calgary, we strive to bring attention to the stories that matter to the community and resonate with our audience.
-
Coyote sightings reported at Roseland Golf CourseThe City of Windsor says neighbours and walkers near Roseland Golf and Curling Club have been reporting coyote sightings on the course.
-
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies at age 76Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died.
-
Section of Jasper Avenue closed after pedestrian injured in collisionA collision involving a pedestrian has led Edmonton police to close a section of Jasper Avenue in both directions between 121 and 123 Street.
-
Kingston public health authority issues alert after rise in drug overdosesThe main public health agency for the Kingston region has issued an alert to residents following a recent rise in drug-related poisonings.
-
B.C. senior credits list-making for adventurous life of motorcycles, orangutans and sailing catsFor as long as she can recall, Sharon Stevens-Smith has been compelled to make lists.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating sexual offences at elementary schoolThe Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a report of sexual assaults at Pentz Elementary School in Lunenburg County.