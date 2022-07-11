Toxic smoke released from Steinbach strip mall fire; animals killed at pet store

A fire at a strip mall in Steinbach, Man., released toxic smoke and killed some animals at a pet store, according to the fire department.

Crews with the Steinbach Fire Department were called to the strip mall on Main Street between Friesen Avenue and Reimer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The building features a paint store, a pet store and a flooring retailer.

When firefighters got to the scene, they went inside the building to attack the fire. However, Kelvin Toews, fire chief for the Steinbach Fire Department, said it became unsafe for firefighters to be in the building, so they switched to a defensive attack.

Toews said crews were on the scene overnight battling the fire. As of Monday, firefighters were extinguishing hotspots.

“Fire investigators are here, so they’re just trying to determine the cause,” said Toews. “We’re assisting with that, so once they’ve finished their investigation, we’ll be able to continue to finish putting out the hotspots, and we’ll be here a few more hours after they’re done.”

A cause has not been determined, but the businesses are expected to be a total loss. Toews said some animals at the pet store died as a result of the fire.

Crews from the Hanover and La Broquerie Fire Departments were also called to help with the fire.

In a statement, the Steinbach Fire Department said an air quality advisory was issued in Steinbach “because of the nature of the contents” of the structure involved. The City of Steinbach tweeted that the smoke is considered toxic. The warning was expected to be lifted Monday afternoon, Toews said, but noted people living within a block of the fire can still expect a strong odour.

