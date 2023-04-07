Toy and comic collectors flock to London show
A collector extravaganza took place in London, Ont. Good Friday as hundreds of people visited the London Collectibles Expo.
Held at Centennial Hall, the event features primarily vintage toys, records, cards and comics. It is slated to run until 2:30 p.m., but doors will stay open as long crowds are in attendance.
Event organizer Tony Goddyn said most of the 80 vendors are from the London area.
While most are at the show to buy, some want to sell or trade.
Goddyn said the hottest items relate to the 1980s. Heeman and GI Joe Toys, along with comics related to toys, are in demand.
Also popular are current movies and vinyl records, both new and old.
“A lot of comic books are hot right now. Some prices are down after a spike during COVID. However, movie-oriented comic books are very in demand. Records and vinyl are also in demand," Goddyn said.
Also back in demand is the show itself.
Goddyn said the end of COVID-19 restrictions and increased online shipping costs have spiked the popularity of in-person shows.
