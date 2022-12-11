Toy drive hoping to bring in 2,500 donations in honour of Calgary officer Andrew Harnett

Calgary's northeast banded together Sunday to collect donations of toys for those less fortunate this Christmas.

KidsPlay Foundation Calgary hosted the second annual event in honour of Sgt. Andrew Harnett who was killed while on duty, New Year’s Eve 2020.

"It really means a lot when the community comes out and supports the legacy that Andrew Harnett has left for the community here and I know he would be really be impressed by what the community has done," said Deputy Chief Chad Tawfik of the Calgary Police Service.

Harnett was conducting a traffic stop when he was dragged by an SUV, falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The driver, who was 17 at the time and cannot be identified was found guilty of manslaughter.

The passenger in the youth’s vehicle was Amir Abdulrahman, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was sentenced to five years.

Last year, more than 1,300 toys were collected at the Fill the Sgt. Andrew Harnett Memorial Rink Toy Drive, and this year’s goal is to collect 2,512 toys.

Megan Boyd felt it was important to drop gifts off this year, in honour of the fallen officer.

"I think that everyone should have a chance to get something for Christmas, even if it’s not very big," said Boyd.

"He (Harnett) was so dedicated to his job and making sure that everyone was safe and I think that he is a true hero to this community."

The event is being held at Falconridge/Castleridge Community Association, 95 Falshire Drive N.E., with representatives from CBSA, Calgary Fire Department, 911 dispatch, city bylaw and Tsuut’ina police.

Donations were collected on the community skating rink, renamed in Harnett’s memory.

It was his love of sports that sparked the idea.

"Sergeant Harnett loved kids," said Harpal Sandhu with KidsPlay Foundation Calgary.

"He was also in the northeast. He loved playing basketball. As you can see there's a basketball court out there, so we want to keep his memory alive."

Sandhu says this is the second annual event, and plans to double the amount of toys each year.

"He's never gone, he's still here with us, that's why we do it every year in his memorial to give him respect," said Sandhu.

Sandhu says the foundation works with youth aged 4-17 to keep them away from drugs, gangs and violence.

The Toy Angels campaign runs until Dec. 18, 2022. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at one of many donation locations around the city, including all Calgary Police Service locations, CIR Realty locations, Westbrook Mall, Marlborough Mall, Rogers stores, Ricky’s All-Day Grill, and Humpty’s Family Restaurant