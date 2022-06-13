Toy gun draws large police response in Guelph

Reports of a firearm that turned out to be a plastic toy gun resulted in what officials called a “a large police response” in a quiet Guelph neighbourhood Saturday.

In a media release, Guelph police said officers were called to the area of Eramosa Road and Metcalfe Street around 8:50 a.m. for reports of a male inside a home, possibly armed with a gun.

Police said their Tactics and Rescue Unit “contained” the residence and made contact with the male who eventually came outside and was detained.

The item in question was found to be a plastic toy gun. Police searched the home and located “nothing of interest.”

No charges were laid.