Toy mountain campaign enters final stretch

Despite the wicked winter-like weather, volunteers helping with this year's Toy Mountain campaign were continuing to do what they do best this time of year.

Volunteers who have been tasked with sorting through the thousands of donations received so far left the warehouse and spent Thursday evening collecting new, unwrapped presents and monetary donations during CTV's annual live Toy Mountain drive-thru drop off.

"I can see how much need their is in the community, not just in Simcoe Muskoka but all around and being able to actively help and see change in the community I get out of bed every morning," says Cindy

Ramsunhai, the holiday coordinator for Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, the charity that benefits from the CTV campaign.

According to Ramsunhai, the need has risen more than 20 per cent since last year, with nearly 4000 individuals relying on the organization for gifts this Christmas.

As the campaign nears its end, toys for the following age groups are still needed:

Baby items

Infant items

Teenage items

Many of the volunteers have been doing this for years, including Kelly and her son.

"I just enjoy coming out and making sure that kids can have a great Christmas on Christmas morning," Kelly said.

This year the Barrie Firefighters Community Project, which always donates to the campaign, brought forth a cheque for $1500 as well as new, unwrapped toys for kids in need.

