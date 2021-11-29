Toy Mountain campaign kicks off

CTV News Kitchener is hoping to make dreams come true on Christmas morning.

The station launched its annual Toy Mountain campaign on Nov. 29.

New and unwrapped gifts, including toys and gift cards, will be collected over the next several weeks.

Anyone wanting to make a donation is asked to drop them off at the following Canadian Tire store locations:

1400 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener

385 Fairway Road South, Kitchener

1080 Victoria Street North, Kitchener

400 Weber Street North, Waterloo

656 Erb Street West, Waterloo

325 Arthur Street South, Elmira

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, toy drop-offs will not be accepted at CTV News, 105.3 Virgin Radio or Bounce 99.5.

Anyone making a larger donation can contact michelle.abraham@bellmedia.ca.

All unwrapped gifts will be collected by the Salvation Army and distributed to families in our community.

To follow along with the campaign, check out this page on our website.

Toy Mountain runs until Dec. 19.