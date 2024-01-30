iHeartRadio

Toyota urges U.S. owners of old Corolla, Matrix and RAV4 models to park them until air bags are replaced


Toyota and General Motors are telling the owners of about 61,000 older Corolla, Matrix, RAV4 and Pontiac Vibe models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel.
