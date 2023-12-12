'Toys and smiles': Local couple using their hot rod pickup to collect gifts this holiday season

The Christmas Charity Truck is gathering funds and toys in support of Southern Alberta children's charities.

It's a way for Leslie and Larry Stadnick to raise awareness and get support so they can help children in need.

"The goal of the thing is for kids who can't get toys at Christmas, we want to give them toys and smiles," said Larry.

"Smiles are a big thing for me for kids, we have six kids and 10 grandkids so we love kids, so I want to give back to the kids."

Leslie says the family enjoys giving back at Christmas time and helping where they can.

"We've helped out with other charities and organizations during Christmas and we just kind of had this idea of gifting toys to children and we had a truck that had nothing to do," she said.

"It needed a purpose so our team of elves pulled it off the shelf and we worked as a community and it was a group project and everybody pitched in any way they could."

Larry had a kit with most of the parts to build a 1935 Chevrolet pickup truck sitting on a shelf in his garage. It was already summer when the decision was made to get the truck built.

"It's a factory five racing chassis underneath it with a 327 Chevy 380 horse, three-speed automatic with Dana rear end," said Larry. "And it goes really well."

He says it should have taken at least eight months to construct, but with the help of more than 20 friends, the project was finished in just four months.

"And then all the sponsors that just donated and donated," he said. "If we needed a bolt, if we needed a fender, if we needed a set of tires, it's just amazing how it came together."

The truck is painted 'Santa red' and is decorated with a few snowflakes.

There's a Christmas tree in the bed of the truck that can stand upright. The truck makes appearances at various functions in southern Alberta and is doing its job of raising awareness about the need for toys for kids.

"It's amazing," said Leslie. "The kids love it, the adults love it, they just want to get up and touch it, we've got pictures of kids in the truck, it's a real attraction to everybody all ages."

The Christmas Charity Truck has partnered with three local agencies that help families in need.

"The Rowan house in High River, Shop of Wonders in Okotoks and the Children's Cottage in Calgary," said Leslie. "I volunteer there and I was part of the elf group last year so I know they need toys, everybody needs help this time of year."

My City Care Okotoks has operated in the foothills since 2017. Lorna Jewer says the charity has seen a 30 per cent increase in registrations this year because many families are experiencing financial insecurity this holiday season.

It runs the Shop of Wonders program where parents can go to their store and shop for presents for their children and it's all free, complete with gift wrapping.

"The Christmas Charity Truck has been such a blessing to us, they'll bring us in toys," she said. "Especially when as things start to run a little low they show up with toys and we can refill our shelves and help even more people."

Larry says as soon as the truck fills up with toys, they make a delivery to one of their partnering charities.

"I'm loving it and we can't get enough of it and it's catching on," said Larry.

"We're going to be doing six or more functions yet before Christmas to try and get as many toys as we possibly can, I'm hoping to get 600 toys out to kids our first year, next year, a lot more."

Learn more about the initiative on its website.