Toys for Tots Run hits the highway

The hogs were on the run in Middlesex and Elgin Counties Sunday, all in the name of supporting families in need.

Dozens of motorcycle riders took part in the 45TH annual Toys For Tots Run by the Elgin Middlesex Bikers Rights Organization.

Two separate runs took place throughout both counties.

Toys, food, and financial contributions will go towards local Christmas Care programs and local food banks.

The Chair of the organization, Scott McClymont, says motorcycle riders have a soft spot for children.

"You know what, the heart. Everybody has a little spot down in their heart that they want to give. And that’s what we do all the time," said McClymont.

The St. Thomas event, held at Pinafore Park, also featured live music, crafts for kids, and prizes.