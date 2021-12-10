TPH warns of COVID-19 exposure at Sunday’s Raptors versus Wizards game

Toronto health officials notified the public Friday about a COVID-19 exposure at Sunday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) added the Dec. 5 game at Scotiabank Arena on its list of large settings where one or more confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found.

Those who attended the game from 6 p.m. until it ended are being advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms develop.

It is unknown how many people were in attendance on Sunday. Scotiabank Arena has a capacity of more than 19,000 for Raptors games.

"I don't think we ever should have opened stadiums, full blast. I don't think we ever should have done that," epidemiologist Colin Furness told CP24 Friday evening.

"We're going to see more and more where large gatherings produce super spreader events. This is COVID's modus operandi. This is what COVID really thrives in. So, we really have to stop giving it that chance."

The exposure notification came a day after Toronto Raptors President and Vice-Chairman Masai Ujiri announced he contracted COVID-19.

Ujiri said Thursday he tested positive for the virus following an event hosted by Giants of Africa, a non-profit youth basketball organization he founded.

In a statement, Ujiri said all COVID-19 protocols were followed, including all attendees being required to show proof of vaccination.

"Unfortunately, after the gala, we learned of positive COVID-19 tests among our guests, and even though I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, I also subsequently tested positive," he said, adding that he is self-isolating at home.

In a letter to attendees and staff obtained by CTV News, TPH advised them to self-isolate until Dec. 15 and get a COVID-19 PCR test after health officials learned about "cases with COVID-19 who may have the Omicron variant that attended this event."

One of the people who were at the gala was Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia. In a post on his verified Instagram account on Friday, Bhatia wrote that he is in self-isolation and will miss Friday's Raptors game against the New York Knicks.

"It was an incredible event that followed all protocols, but these things can happen. I am not experiencing any symptoms," he wrote.

"On order of Public Health every attendee has been asked to isolate. In the interest of everyone's safety I am abiding by the recommendations."

While he is heartbroken to miss the game, Bhatia asked fans inside Scotiabank Arena to cheer "as loud as you can for our team!!"

He added, "I will be from home yelling and screaming as well!!"

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum were also at the event on Sunday.

"At the direction of the league's physicians and infectious disease specialists, they will continue to test daily for six more days. Adam and Mark share their well wishes for Masai and the others who've returned positive results," a league spokesperson said.

- with files from Katherine DeClerq