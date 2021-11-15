iHeartRadio

Track flood watches and warnings across B.C.

image.jpg

Significant rainfall across large parts of British Columbia has caused flooding, mudslides and the evacuation of an entire city.

The province has an interactive map residents can easily use to track flood watches and warnings across B.C.

EmergencyMapBC also lets residents track evacuation alerts and orders.

The map can be seen below.

Click here for a full-screen version of the interactive map

