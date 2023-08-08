Track issue on Canada Line resolved after hours of delays
Tuesday got off to a frustrating start for many transit users after a track issue on the Canada Line caused significant delays.
TransLink issued a service disruption notice around 9 a.m., nearly two hours after the company says problems arose near the Bridgeport Station.
“Customers will be required to change trains at Bridgeport Station,” reads the transit service alert. “Extra bus service has been deployed to assist passengers. A shuttle train is running between Bridgeport and Richmond–Brighouse.”
Shortly before 11 a.m., TransLink announced the resolution of the track issue and the return to regular service on the Canada Line.
The track issue did not affect SkyTrain service on the Expo and Millennium lines, according to TransLink.
Some frustrated commuters took to social media to complain about long waits at the stations and packed trains.
absolutely love it when the train just decides to stop working :)))))
not like I have work in less than an hour or anything :))))
Totally amazing gosh I love Vancouver ��✌���� pic.twitter.com/oxbWJ8Ink6
-
