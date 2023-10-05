Tracking device leads Alberta RCMP to 5 suspects, stolen pickups and drugs

Five people were taken to jail after a tracking device in a stolen pickup led Mounties north of Edmonton to a bust resulting in a total of 25 charges.

On Tuesday morning, Westlock RCMP were notified of a break and enter at a local business where two pickups were stolen.

Officers from Westlock, Parkland, Morinville and Barrhead were dispatched to the area where a man from Busby and two men and a woman from Barrhead were arrested.

All are now accused of mischief over $5,000, possession of break in tools and possession of stolen property.

"A search of the vehicles resulted in the seizure of 22 grams of suspected methamphetamine, six grams of suspected heroin, and five milliliters of suspected fentanyl," Const. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a Thursday news release.

Two of the men are also facing several drug trafficking charges.

A fifth person, a 31-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000, possession of break-in tools, possession of stolen property, flight from peace officer, assault on peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply.

All were remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in an Edmonton courtroom on Wednesday.