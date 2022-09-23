Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada

CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.

Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane at the time of publishing, is forecast to pass the west of Bermuda before hitting on or around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning as a Category 2 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 215 kilometres per hour.

Dozens of communities in Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are currently under tropical storm or hurricane watches, according to Environment Canada.

Most affected regions are expected to see wind speeds of more than 100 km/h, with gusts as high as 140 km/h in eastern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton and parts of Prince Edward Island. Waves off Nova Scotia could build to more than 10 metres in height.

The hurricane is expected to continue toward the western part of Newfoundland, changing to a "post-tropical storm," before reaching Labrador and bringing heavy rainfall. Snow is also possible for the province.

Southwestern Newfoundland and eastern Nova Scotia could see as much as 200 millimetres of rain by Sunday morning.

Hurricane Fiona left more than half a million people without water service in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, as well as most residents without electricity.

Fiona then hit the Dominican Republic and moved past the Turks and Caicos Islands as it strengthened to a Category 4 storm.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press