Tracking moneypox cases in Waterloo region, Guelph and Brantford

Cases of monkeypox are on the rise locally, as health units across the province are reporting new cases every day.

Three local health units, Region Of Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, and Brant County have reported a collective five cases as of Aug. 5.

On July 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

“The WHO’s declaration of monkeypox as a global health emergency is a recognition that cases are rising not just across the globe, but also here in Ontario," said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health at WDG public health in a statement to CTV News following the WHO’s declaration. "While gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men have been impacted the most so far during this outbreak, anyone can get monkeypox. At this time, monkeypox has mostly spread between people who had close intimate/sexual contact with a person who has the virus. The virus also does not spread through casual contact. Please, take this virus seriously. Know the symptoms, know how to protect yourself – including if you are eligible for vaccine – and know your treatment options if you become infected or exposed. Let’s keep each other safe by not letting this outbreak grow any further.”

REGION OF WATERLOO PUBLIC HEALTH

On Aug. 5, Waterloo region reported its first case of the monkeypox virus. Local public health officials confirmed the virus was identified in a man in his 30s.

Dr. Julie Emili, associate medical officer for Waterloo Region said local public health has been preparing for the virus to arrive in Waterloo Region for some time now.

WELLINGTON-DUFFERIN-GUELPH PUBLIC HEALTH

WDG public health was the first local health unit to report a confirmed case of the monkeypox virus.

On June 17, the health unit reported its first case in a Guelph man in his 20s.

Around July 20, the second case was confirmed in a male in his 60s who was visiting Wellington County.

The health unit reported a third case on Aug. 3 in a man in his 50s to 60s from Wellington County.

BRANT COUNTY HEALTH UNIT

On July 11, The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) said it had found the first laboratory-confirmed case of monkeypox in the region.

Upon discovering the monkeypox case, the health unit said the risk to the public is still low.

The health unit said to preserve the safety of the individual it did not specify any further details.

Despite the Ontario Public Health epidemiology summary showing two cases reported by the Brant County Health Unit, the health unit says it has only one confirmed case of the virus.