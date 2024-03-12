Tractor driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following crash: RCMP

A crash in the RM of Portage la Prairie sent a tractor driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.

According to RCMP, the crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on the Trans-Canada highway near Road 32 West.

Mounties said a semi was being driven east by a 52-year-old man from Winnipeg, when it hit the back of a farm tractor, which was also being driven east.

The semi and tractor both ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the tractor, a 65-year-old man from St. Ambroise, along with the semi driver, were both taken to hospital. Mounties said the tractor driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours due to the crash, but has since reopened.