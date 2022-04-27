Tractor enthusiasts leave $2 million to local hospitals

Don and Cliff Schultz were bachelor farmers who lived a simple and honest life raising cattle, growing crops and collecting tractors on their farm in the Blyth, Ont. area.

“Don and Cliff were first cousins, so we knew them my whole life. They were just all around good guys,” says one of the executors of the Schultz Estate and first cousin, Jack Vincent.

All that hard work, along with 80 tractors, over 3,000 toy tractors and no family to leave it to left a sizeable estate when the brothers passed in 2013 and 2019. They asked friends and neighbours, Les Caldwell and Jack Vincent, to be their estate executors and to divvy up the estate evenly amongst four local hospitals.

“Don and Cliff had said they made their money in the community and they were going to leave it in the community. I’m not positive they realized exactly what their estate was going to total, but they have donated over $2 million to the four local hospitals,” says Schultz neighbour and estate executor, Les Caldwell.

$2.17 million to be exact, split evenly amongst hospitals in Wingham, Goderich, Clinton and Seaforth — which works out to $544,317 each.

“The way they raised the funds in their life is so unique and interesting. Not only farming, but through their love of toys and tractor memorabilia. They were able to make a prosperous life for themselves here, and they felt they wanted to return that prosperity to their neighbours in the form of healthcare. What could be better,” says Nicole Duquette-Jutzi, leader of the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation.

The money will be put to good use in all four hospitals, supporting immediate projects and medical equipment, as well as future needs.

“It’s such a good story, and for us, it’s a very significant gift. It is for all four hospitals. They were so thoughtful to choose four hospitals and not just the one. They’re making such a big impact,” says Kimberley Payne, director of the Alexandra and Marine General Hospital Foundation in Goderich.

“It’s just such a wonderful, wonderful, story. We were thrilled to be asked to be executors. It’s been a really good experience,” says Caldwell.