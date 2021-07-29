Tractor fire destroys shed in Clearview Township

Clearview Fire Chief Roree Payment tells CTV News a combine stored in a shed caught fire, destroying the building and several pieces of farm equipment and vehicles Wednesday evening.

Ten firefighting teams responded to the property on County Road 42. Upon arrival, the building and its contents were fully engulfed in fire.

Fire Chief Roree Payment tells CTV News a combine used earlier in the day was the ignition source.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire to the one building, getting the fire under control within an hour of arrival.

Crews remained on scene until 1 a.m. to ensure hotspots were extinguished.

Damage is estimated at around $750,000.