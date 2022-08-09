iHeartRadio

Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identified

(Source: OPP)

Norfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.

The collision happened on 3rd Concession Road in South Walsingham on Aug. 4 just before 6 p.m.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's been named as David Smith, 57, of Norfolk County.

The investigation continues.

