Tractor stolen in Elgin County


A tractor was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. May 1 and 9:30 a.m. May 2 from the carpool lot on Currie Road, north of the 401. (Source: Elgin OPP)

Police in Elgin County are investigating the theft of a tractor.

Police said it was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the carpool lot on Currie Road, north of the 401.

Its value is estimated at $80,000.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact Elgin OPP.

