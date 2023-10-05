Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401

A portion of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent was closed in both directions following a crash Wednesday involving a tractor trailer hauling live turkeys.

According to OPP, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. when the tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolled into the centre ditch.

“The collision just involves the vehicle leaving the roadway, entering the centre median and rolling over. It did collide with the centre median guard rail,” said Elgin County Const. Brett Phair.

There was one person inside the truck at the time. OPP said the man needed to be extricated from the cabin.

“Air Ornge transported that individual to a trauma centre where I'm happy to report he was assessed and determined to have non-life-threatening injuries,” Phair said.

The owner of the trucking company told CTV News Windsor the trailer was carrying a load of about 1,500 turkeys.

Some perished, but most of them survived.

The turkeys did not spill onto the highway but both lanes of the 401 between Bloomfield Road and Communication Road were closed for precautionary measures for several hours.

“Vehicle debris always causes a traffic hazard but when the contents of the truck are a real x-factor being live animals it makes it a challenge if they get loose on the highway that can cause chaos,” Phair said.

Those on scene were doing their best to ensure the well-being of the turkeys while expediting clean up.

“We are asking anyone that was in the area or if they happened to see the collision to contact us and provide us with any information to help us with the investigation,” said Phair.

A secondary incident on the south side of the Charing Cross Road Bridge compounded backups in the area. There were long line ups on rural roads as a result. The rig was towed and gone by noon.