Tractor-trailer collision in Highway 11 southbound lanes in Orillia
A multi-vehicle tractor-trailer collision on Highway 11 in Orillia closed a section of the highway early Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police and emergency crews attended the scene where two trucks and a passenger vehicle collided in the southbound lanes at Coldwater Road.
A fire official tells CTV News there is a large oil fuel spill on the road.
It's unclear if the road or the weather conditions were a factor in the crash.
No word on any charges.
Officials say only minor injuries were reported.
Earlier in the morning, a serious three-vehicle collision along Highway 11 forced police to close a portion of the highway for several hours.
Environment Canada urged motorists to drive with caution, with blinding whiteouts and snow spelling grief for anyone on the roads.
A snowfall advisory was issued Wednesday, with 15 to 25 centimetres of the white stuff predicted to develop through to Thursday morning.
