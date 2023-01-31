Tractor trailer collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga creating major blockage
Traffic is a mess on the eastbound Highway 401 at Hurontario Street in Mississauga following a collision involving the drivers of a tractor trailer and three other vehicles.
Peel paramedics told CP24 that they have taken three patients to hospital. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two have serious injuries.
Currently, all express lanes of the highway are blocked due to the crash.
Collision: #Hwy401/Hurontario St. EB Express lanes blocked due to a 4 vehicle collision involving a transport truck and 3 vehicles. 2 people to the hospital. Expecting closure to remain for several hours. pic.twitter.com/pCXCXjonGw— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 31, 2023
Schmidt said it could take “several hours” for the express lanes to re-open.
The collector lanes remain open.
More to come. This is a developing story.
