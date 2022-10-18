Tractor-trailer collision on Hwy. 11 in Iroquois Falls

The Ontario Provincial Police say another part of Highway 11 is closed early Tuesday morning.

COLLISION: #Hwy11 #IroquoisFalls: the highway is closed in both directions north of Nellie Lake near mile marker 678 for tractor-trailer removal following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/EArPFzj6GU

Highway 11 is closed in both directions north of Nellie Lake near mile marker 678 in the area of Iroquois Falls due to a collision, OPP said in a tweet at 4:30 a.m..

Ontario 511 said there is no access to the highway starting at Hiway Beach Road.

OPP said a tractor-trailer is being removed following the collision and officers are at the scene.

No word on the cause, but the area has seen some snow over the last 24 hours.

Nearly three hours west, in Hearst, the same highway is closed due to inclement winter weather. The closure stretches more than 200 kilometres west of Hearst to Longlac.

Police have not said how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.

According to Ontario 511, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

No estimate on when this area highway will reopen.

More information to follow as it becomes available.