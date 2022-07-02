Hwy.11 reopened after a tractor trailer collision near Calstock

UPDATE:

All lanes of Highway 11 have reopened near Calstock, between Kapuskasing and Longlac, following a tractor trailer collision.

According to Ontario 511 the highway was closed from about 10:40 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

No other details have been released.

ORIGINAL: All lanes of Highway 11 at Micro Tower Rd in the Pagwa area near Calstock, between Kapuskasing and Longlac, are closed due to a tractor trailer collision.

The collision was reported shortly after 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

No ETA for reopening at this time.

UPDATE: As of 3:57 p.m. July 2 all lanes remain closed.