Tractor trailer crash slows down Hwy. 403 traffic near Brantford
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Traffic on Highway 403 was slowed down near Brantford after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car.
The OPP shared an image of a transport truck being pulled from the ditch at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday near Rest Acres road.
The westbound side of the highway was reduced to one lane during the investigation.
No injuries were reported.
