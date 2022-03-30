iHeartRadio

Tractor trailer crash slows down Hwy. 403 traffic near Brantford

A crash on Hwy. 403 in Brantford.(Twitter: @OPP_WR) (Mar. 30, 2022)

Traffic on Highway 403 was slowed down near Brantford after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car.

The OPP shared an image of a transport truck being pulled from the ditch at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday near Rest Acres road.

The westbound side of the highway was reduced to one lane during the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

