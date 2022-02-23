Tractor-trailer crash spills fuel on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
A tractor-trailer carrying fuel crashed along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
According to the OPP, the tractor-trailer left the road at about 1:30 a.m. rolling over into a ditch.
Police say no one was seriously injured.
Police closed the northbound lanes on Highway 400 at County Road 93 for crews to attend the fuel spill.
They anticipate the road reopening around 6 p.m.
-
Ontario school bus driver suspended after girl dropped hundreds of metres from regular stopAn Ontario school bus driver has been suspended after a nine-year-old girl was dropped off hundreds of metres from her regular stop.
-
Pilot project works to improve the health of forestsThe Ontario Woodlot Association is helping landowners take care of the health of their forests with a pilot project.
-
'On a wing and a prayer': Kamsack raises concerns over lack of emergency bedsServices at the Kamsack Hospital haven’t been operating at full capacity, for almost a year now, worrying some within the community.
-
Health-care worker stabbed by patient at St. Paul's Hospital: Vancouver policeCharges are possible after a patient stabbed a staff member at a downtown Vancouver hospital, police say.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of collegeA family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Water main break causes flooding on northeast Regina streetsAnother water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctorBritish Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizonGrey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.
-
‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western CanadaThe Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).