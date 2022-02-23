Tractor-trailer crash spills fuel on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte

A tractor-trailer carrying fuel crashed along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to the OPP, the tractor-trailer left the road at about 1:30 a.m. rolling over into a ditch.

Police say no one was seriously injured.

Police closed the northbound lanes on Highway 400 at County Road 93 for crews to attend the fuel spill.

They anticipate the road reopening around 6 p.m.