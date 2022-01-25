Multiple vehicles involved in collisions along Highway 400

Wicked weather conditions wreaked havoc for drivers on Highway 400, with multiple vehicle collisions on Tuesday.

Police say a tractor-trailer truck travelling northbound north of Essa Road through Barrie plowed through the guide rail Tuesday morning.

OPP blames white-out conditions due to snow squalls in the area at the time.

A little further south in Innisfil, Fire Chief Brent Thomas says 10 vehicles, including transport trucks, caused major traffic chaos with multiple collisions.

Southbound lanes were briefly blocked between Innisfil Beach Road and the ONroute early in the afternoon.

Crews cleared impacted vehicles, towing them to the service centre.

Thomas says there are no serious injuries to report.

Police ask motorists to "slow down" because the wet roads may be slick and dangerous.

Drivers are reminded to drive with caution in these types of weather conditions.