Tractor-trailer driver charged for losing load on Hwy 400

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 through Barrie briefly became like a parking lot when a tractor-trailer lost its load on Thursday afternoon.

According to provincial police, the truck was carrying a load of steel when it came loose and fell onto the highway.

Police reported that "a bunch of vehicles hit some debris" but noted there was no significant damage.

The affected lanes were closed briefly south of Dunlop Street for crews to clean up the debris.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old Wasaga Beach man, is charged with having an insecure load.