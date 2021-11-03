Tractor-trailer driver charged with stunt driving in Springwater Twp

Provincial police say a tractor-trailer driver "had some explaining to do to their boss" after being charged with stunt driving in Springwater Township.

According to police, the transport was travelling 105 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 93, heading into Orr Lake late Tuesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old driver's license was immediately suspended for 30 days.

Additionally, because of the stunt driving charge, under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, the tractor-trailer was hauled away to an impound yard for 14 days.