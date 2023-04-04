iHeartRadio

Tractor-trailer fire slows traffic near Cochrane


A tractor-trailer fire in Cochrane slowed traffic Tuesday, but officials say there were no injuries. (Photos by James Bay Ontario Provincial Police)

A tractor-trailer fire in Cochrane slowed traffic Tuesday, but officials say there were no injuries.

James Bay Ontario Provincial Police posted pictures from the Highway 11 incident after the scene was cleared.

“We are grateful to report that everyone involved is safe,” the OPP said in a tweet.

“Thanks to the quick action of the Cochrane Fire Department, the fire was extinguished and traffic is flowing smoothly.”

12