Tractor-trailer fire stalls traffic on Highway 400
Traffic on Highway 400 north was stalled as fire crews attended to a tractor-trailer fire north of Cookstown.
According to Innisfil Fire, they received a call about a semi-truck engulfed in flames shortly after 2:40 Sunday afternoon.
The driver of the tractor-trailer noticed smoke and pulled over to the side of the highway.
As the driver exited the vehicle, the tractor-trailer became engulfed in flames.
Fire crews arrived on scene and extinguished the flames. Innisfil Fire says the truck was carrying flowers.
No injuries are reported and the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.
