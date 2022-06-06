Tractor trailer full of TVs stolen in Guelph

A tractor trailer loaded with nearly $100,000 worth of TVs has been stolen in Guelph.

In a media release, Guelph police said officers were called to a business in the area of Woodlawn Road West and Arrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

Video showed someone entering the premises Saturday evening, stealing a truck and attaching it to a trailer before driving off.

The trailer contained 28 skids of TCL TVs, valued at nearly $100,000, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.