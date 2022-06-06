Tractor trailer full of TVs stolen in Guelph
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A tractor trailer loaded with nearly $100,000 worth of TVs has been stolen in Guelph.
In a media release, Guelph police said officers were called to a business in the area of Woodlawn Road West and Arrow Road on Sunday afternoon.
Video showed someone entering the premises Saturday evening, stealing a truck and attaching it to a trailer before driving off.
The trailer contained 28 skids of TCL TVs, valued at nearly $100,000, police said.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern OntarioThe results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across CanadaThe price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline?#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline? Here's the answer:
-
Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at south end gas stationHalifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s south end was robbed Monday night.
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summitPrime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessionsWaterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the worldThe fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect TuesdayRainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
-
A wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstormsA wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstorms