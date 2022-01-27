iHeartRadio

Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Hwy. 400 in Georgian Bay Township

No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 400 in Georgian Bay Township, Ont., on Thurs. Jan. 27, 2022.

No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer veered out of control on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Thursday evening.

According to officials with Georgian Fire, a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near the St. Joseph Road exit Thursday shortly after 8 p.m.

While crews tell CTV News no injuries were reported, efforts quickly turned to clean up a diesel leak from the fuel tank.

