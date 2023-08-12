Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Shelburne road
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
A road in Shelburne was shut down for several hours on Saturday after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on County Road 11 between twenty and twenty-five sideroads.
Police tell CTV News no one was injured in the crash however there was a small gas leak that forced the closure so officials could properly clean up the area.
