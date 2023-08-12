iHeartRadio

Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Shelburne road


Tractor-trailer jackknifed in Shelburne (source/ DufferinOPP)

A road in Shelburne was shut down for several hours on Saturday after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on County Road 11 between twenty and twenty-five sideroads.

Police tell CTV News no one was injured in the crash however there was a small gas leak that forced the closure so officials could properly clean up the area.

