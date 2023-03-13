Tractor-trailer loaded with piglets overturns in Huron County
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a tractor-trailer loaded with piglets overturned over near Central Huron on Monday.
In an email to CTV News, OPP said officers were called to the overturned tractor-trailer on Black's Point Road west of Huron Road around 3:27 p.m.
According to OPP, the tractor-trailer had 437 piglets onboard though 12 perished during the incident. OPP said a veterinarian was at the scene to assist with the animals.
A photo shared by OPP shows the trailer overturned on the side of the road.
Officials said the driver was not injured but has since been charged with careless driving.
Blacks Point Road was closed between Huron Road and Porters Hill Line for several hours, but reopened at around 10:30 p.m.
UPDATE: #HuronOPP advising that Black's Point Rd has been re-opened. Unfortunately 12 animals perished in the incident. Driver has been charged with Careless Driving. ^cs. https://t.co/gF9KYfKarI— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 14, 2023
