Tractor trailer loses its load in Middlesex County

Elginfield Road was closed in both directions after a big rig lost its load Tuesday afternoon.

A large metal bin that's used on the farm was dumped off its trailer travelling at highway speeds.

Those who arrived on scene soon after say the bin remained tethered to the trailer, acting like an anchor. The bin is about ten meters long and four meters across.

A deep gouge was left in the road and heavy black tire marks were left as the truck was tugged back and the driver made a quick stop.

The incident happened in a bend on Elginfield Rd., near where it intersects with New Ontario Road.

The posted speed limit on Elginfield Rd. is 90 km/h and Middlesex OPP were concerned people wouldn't see the bin in time to stop safely. Traffic had to be diverted while the unit was loaded back on the trailer.

No injuries were reported.