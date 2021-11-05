Tractor trailer rollover closes eastbound lane on Hwy. 401 in Cambridge
A driver has been charged with careless driving after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401 in Cambridge Thursday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police say the vehicle rolled over around 6 p.m. while driving eastbound on Highway 401 and Franklin Boulevard.
No injuries were reported.
The crash caused extensive damage to the highway and a fuel spill into the ditch.
The middle eastbound 401 lane and ramp to Franklin Boulevard are closed while crews clean up the scene.
OPP say they expect the closures to remain in place throughout the morning and possibly the afternoon.
No further information has been given at this time.
Update: #Incident #Cambridge #HWY401 Eastbound at Franklin Boulevard - 1 centre lane and off ramp remain blocked due to a collision. #ONHwys— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) November 5, 2021
-
-
Indigenous leaders concerned over B.C.'s process for old-growth logging deferralsIndigenous leaders in British Columbia have expressed concerns over the tight timeline and lack of support in the government's plan for old-growth logging deferrals, while they underscore the urgency of preserving at-risk ecosystems.
-
Ford government changes regulations related to pit bull banDoug Ford's government has eased regulations related to the province's pit bull ban, allowing seized dogs that look like the prohibited breed to be released - and several dog owners say the premier has indicated he'll go even further.
-
Burger Shack remains a staple for four decades by keeping it in the familyWhen the first Burger Shack opened in midtown Toronto 40-years ago, 10 franchises followed with their own respective owners. But that original location is the only one that still stands.
-
Major road construction wraps up in TimminsThe latest stage of Timmins' connecting link construction is coming to a close after six months, meaning a section of Algonquin Boulevard West will reopen to traffic this week.
-
More victims identified in human trafficking investigation: London policeThe London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid 34 additional charges and identified more victims after a lengthy investigation that started in June of 2020.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on FridayAlberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.
-
Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
-
Senators name Brady Tkachuk team captainThe Ottawa Senators have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history.