Tractor trailer rolls over on Highway 401 ramp near Tilbury

Essex County OPP are investigating after a tractor trailer rollover on an on-ramp to Highway 401 near Tilbury.

The County Road 42 on-ramp to Highway 401 eastbound was closed for clean up after the crash on Wednesday.

Officers were asking motorists to choose an alternate route, but the road has since reopened.

