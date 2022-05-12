Tractor trailer rolls over on Hwy 6 in Puslinch

A tractor trailer rolled over Thursday afternoon in Puslinch.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the Highway 401 off-ramp to Highway 6.

No details have been released about the cause of the crash, but the vehicle could be seen on its side, stretching across all lanes of traffic on Brock Road South/Queen Street.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

As of 6 p.m., traffic was being allowed through but the northbound lanes to the westbound off-ramp was expected to remain closed for several hours crews worked to clean up the crash.

#WellingtonOPP on scene of a fully loaded tractor trailer in a ditch. The northbound lane of the 401 westbound off ramp to Highway 6 south will be closed for 2-3 hrs for cleanup. @511Ontario pic.twitter.com/Kzb7Yj6PbK