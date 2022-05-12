Tractor trailer rolls over on Hwy 6 in Puslinch
A tractor trailer rolled over Thursday afternoon in Puslinch.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the Highway 401 off-ramp to Highway 6.
No details have been released about the cause of the crash, but the vehicle could be seen on its side, stretching across all lanes of traffic on Brock Road South/Queen Street.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
As of 6 p.m., traffic was being allowed through but the northbound lanes to the westbound off-ramp was expected to remain closed for several hours crews worked to clean up the crash.
#WellingtonOPP on scene of a fully loaded tractor trailer in a ditch. The northbound lane of the 401 westbound off ramp to Highway 6 south will be closed for 2-3 hrs for cleanup. @511Ontario pic.twitter.com/Kzb7Yj6PbK— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 12, 2022
-
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in AlbertaPremier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
-
Chatham teen arrested for assault after family disputeChatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old Chatham male was arrested for assault after a dispute with his family.
-
Kitchener splash pads now openWarm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Dashmesh Culture Centre covers Calgary Transit fares SaturdayIn celebration of this weekend's Nagar Kirtan parade in the city's northeast, Calgary Transit will be free to ride throughout the city for a 12-hour period on Saturday,
-
Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick Court of Appeal maintains ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettesThe New Brunswick Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court decision not to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire seasonFederal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.