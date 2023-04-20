Tractor-trailer, school bus with students on board avoid disaster in northern Ont.

There was a scary incident this week in the community of Englehart when a school bus with students on board avoided a major collision with a tractor-trailer.

Const. Adam Gauthier of the Kirkland Lake OPP told CTV News that no one was injured in the incident, which took place around 3:30 p.m. April 18.

Gauthier said the driver of the tractor-trailer turned on Seven Street in Englehart when the bus had the right of way.

That forced the school bus driver to swerve to avoid a serious collision, partially ending up in a ditch.

A video of the bus after the incident has been posted to a Facebook group called Skilled Truckers Canada, which aims to raise awareness about trucking safety.

Gauthier said the tractor-trailer driver fled the scene.

“It’s a failure to remain (at the scene) investigation,” he said.