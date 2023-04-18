Tractor-trailer suffers 'structural failure' while driving on Toronto area highway
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer suffered a structural failure on a Toronto area highway Monday night.
According to provincial police, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Highway 427 and Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan, Ont.
The cause of the structural damage remains unknown, police said. It is reported the truck was carrying automobile parts.
“I don’t believe there were any charges laid,” Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Kerry Schmidt told CTV News Toronto.
Clean-up efforts were in place until around 2 a.m., he said.
Structural failure of trailer loaded with auto parts. #Hwy427/MajorMac. All lanes have reopened. pic.twitter.com/QPo2jZHEZu— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 18, 2023
