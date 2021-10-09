Tractor trailer tour rolls through Elmvale

While the annual Elmvale Fall Fair may have been cancelled for the year once again, its spirit was alive and well this Thanksgiving long weekend.

The annual festival was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the community came together to make sure the popular parade wasn't completely forgotten about.

Organizers say approximately 40 trucks came out for the Elmvale Tractor Drive-by, weaving their way through city streets as a way to celebrate the work and efforts of local farmers.

"We're just continuing the tradition of a Saturday parade, community parade," said Linda Murray, one of the organizers. "So we decided to honour all the farmers and thank all of them and the community for what they do for the Elmvale Fall Fair."

People could watch from the sidelines or online as part of the virtual celebrations this weekend in replacement of the traditional fair. Other activities included an online photo contest, amongst others.

