Tractor trailer tour rolls through Elmvale
While the annual Elmvale Fall Fair may have been cancelled for the year once again, its spirit was alive and well this Thanksgiving long weekend.
The annual festival was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the community came together to make sure the popular parade wasn't completely forgotten about.
Organizers say approximately 40 trucks came out for the Elmvale Tractor Drive-by, weaving their way through city streets as a way to celebrate the work and efforts of local farmers.
"We're just continuing the tradition of a Saturday parade, community parade," said Linda Murray, one of the organizers. "So we decided to honour all the farmers and thank all of them and the community for what they do for the Elmvale Fall Fair."
People could watch from the sidelines or online as part of the virtual celebrations this weekend in replacement of the traditional fair. Other activities included an online photo contest, amongst others.
For more information, click here.
-
Part of Coquihalla Highway damaged by B.C.'s heat wave: transportation ministryPart of the Coquihalla Highway in B.C.'s Interior was damaged in the summer's heat wave, the provincial transportation ministry says.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
-
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUsIn light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
-
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary TrailTwo people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.