Tractor-trailer with $50,000 worth of cereal stolen in Mono


Police in Dufferin are investigating the theft of a truck with a trailer carrying $50,000 worth of cereal.

They say the theft happened sometime between Sunday and Monday in a parking lot on Highway 10 at Campbell Road in Mono.

The truck is a white 2019 Volvo VVN with a white trailer.

Police ask anyone with information or video footage of the theft to contact the Dufferin police or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Police offered some recommendations to avoid being a victim of vehicle theft:

  • Keep your keys away from doors and windows
  • Use a signal-blocking pouch for your keyless entry fob
  • Turn off your keyless fob at night
  • Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm
  • Park in a garage or well-lit area
  • Keep valuables out of sight

Remember to lock your doors and roll up your windows, keep your valuables out of sight, and pocket your keys when leaving your car.

