Tractor-trailer with $50,000 worth of cereal stolen in Mono

Police in Dufferin are investigating the theft of a truck with a trailer carrying $50,000 worth of cereal.

They say the theft happened sometime between Sunday and Monday in a parking lot on Highway 10 at Campbell Road in Mono.

The truck is a white 2019 Volvo VVN with a white trailer.

Police ask anyone with information or video footage of the theft to contact the Dufferin police or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Police offered some recommendations to avoid being a victim of vehicle theft:

Keep your keys away from doors and windows

Use a signal-blocking pouch for your keyless entry fob

Turn off your keyless fob at night

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm

Park in a garage or well-lit area

Keep valuables out of sight

Remember to lock your doors and roll up your windows, keep your valuables out of sight, and pocket your keys when leaving your car.